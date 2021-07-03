Photo credit: Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo

One motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and another driver was arrested on suspicion of drug possession during a checkpoint, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

The DUI and driver license checkpoint was conducted Friday in the 12700 block of Poway Road, according to Sgt. Dave Toner of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Of the 892 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 520 vehicles were screened and 39 were sent to a secondary inspection to be evaluated, the sergeant said.

Seven drivers were evaluated and deputies made one DUI arrest, he said.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, Toner said. Nine drivers were cited for an unlicensed or suspended or revoked license.

One vehicle was impounded.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

–City News Service