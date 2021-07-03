A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

Five people were arrested at a Pacific Beach checkpoint on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted at 2600 Ingraham St. between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.

Police screened 533 vehicles and evaluated eight drivers, he said. They arrested five DUI alcohol suspects in or near the checkpoint.

No citations were issued and six vehicles were impounded, Obregon said.

Police were planning another checkpoint or saturation patrol for Saturday, the officer said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

–City News Service