An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A driver was killed Saturday after a Volkswagen ran a red light and was hit by a Nissan at an intersection in El Cajon, police said.

The crash happened at 7:29 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Main Street and Avocado Boulevard, said Lt. Darrin Forster of the El Cajon Police Department.

The driver of the Volkswagen was ejected and found unconscious on the roadway, the lieutenant said.

Officers and witnesses performed CPR until Heartland Fire personnel arrived to rush the victim to the hospital, where the driver was later pronounced dead.

Forster said it appeared the Volkswagen was traveling westbound on East Main Street and ran the red light at Avocado Boulevard. A Nissan was traveling northbound on Avocado with a green light and struck the Volkswagen.

The Nissan continued northbound where it struck a power box next to a restaurant and came to rest, the lieutenant said. The Nissan driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call 619-5790-3311.

–City News Service