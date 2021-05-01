A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 30-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg during a shooting outside a bar in the Birdland community of San Diego, a police officer said Saturday.

“He (the victim) got into an argument with the suspect inside the bar. They went outside to the parking lot and they started fighting,” said San Diego police officer Tony Martinez. “ During the fight, the victim was shot in the leg. The victim didn’t realize he had been shot and went home.”

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Channel 2 Sports Bar, 3232 Greyling Drive, Martinez said.

“Later in the evening, he (the victim) felt pain in his left leg and he realized he had been shot,” he said. “His friends then drove him to the hospital.”

The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s with short blond hair about 5-foot, 7-inches tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray pants.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service