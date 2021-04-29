Police and paramedics at the scene of one of the shootings in the Gaslamp Quarter. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man accused of shooting five people in the Gaslamp Quarter last week — one of whom died — is slated to appear in court Thursday.

Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 32, of San Diego, is accused in last Thursday’s shootings, in which police allege he used an untraceable “ghost gun” to gun down the victims starting at about 10:30 p.m.

Sarreshteh allegedly first shot 28-year-old parking valet Justice Boldin in front of Pendry San Diego Hotel in the 500 block of J Street. After opening fire on Boldin, the shooter “began to walk away, but quickly turned and fired again at the victim,” Lt. Andra Brown said.

Boldin, an Ace Parking employee who was working at the time, died at the scene.

The assailant then walked off to the north, confronted a group of men in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue and shot each of them, according to the lieutenant.

Sarreshteh was then followed by other people who held him until officers arrived, Brown said. Officers arrested Sarreshteh on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following a struggle in which they shocked him with an electric stun gun, according to Brown.

Two of the surviving victims — Vincent Gazzani, 27, of Perrineville, New Jersey; and 68-year-old Steven Ely of San Diego — suffered gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and were hospitalized in stable condition, Brown said Monday.

The other two — Alexander Balis, a 26-year-old resident of Mullica Hill, New Jersey; and Jatil Kodati, 28, of Jersey City, New Jersey — were treated for gunshot wounds to their arms.

Sarreshteh remains in custody without bail, pending Thursday afternoon’s arraignment.