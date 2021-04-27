San Marcos High School. Image via lusardi.com

A bomb threat prompted an evacuation of students and staff at San Marcos High School Tuesday, but no suspicious devices were found after an extensive search.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department got word of the threat of an explosive device supposedly planted at the school in the 1600 block of San Marcos Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m. after an “unknown subject” called San Marcos High School and claimed the device was on the campus, according to Lt. Glen Twyman of the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area while deputies and bomb detection dogs searched the school.

Students and staff were evacuated to a safe area by the school resource officer, Twyman said. About 1,200 students were then taken by bus to San Marcos Middle School to be picked up by parents or family members.

West San Marcos Boulevard was closed between South Rancho Santa Fe and Discovery Street, with eastbound traffic diverted onto South Rancho Santa Fe Road and westbound traffic onto Discovery Street.

The street was reopened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The campus and parking lots were reopened at about 6 p.m., according to Twyman.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

One CHP ordnance dog is on scene. They are waiting for 3 more dogs to arrive on scene before searching the campus. ASTREA is no longer needed. A news helicopter is currently overhead streaming live footage – https://t.co/bXzV0AQHs8 — SD County Scanner (@SDCountyScanner) April 27, 2021

Updated at 10:38 p.m. April 27, 2021