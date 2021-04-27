San Marcos High School. Image via lusardi.com

A bomb threat prompted an evacuation of students and staff at San Marcos High School Tuesday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department got word of the threat of an explosive device supposedly planted at the campus in the 1600 block of San Marcos Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m., the department said.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area while deputies searched the school.

San Marcos High School – Bomb Threat



One CHP ordnance dog is on scene. They are waiting for 3 more dogs to arrive on scene before searching the campus. ASTREA is no longer needed. A news helicopter is currently overhead streaming live footage – https://t.co/bXzV0AQHs8 — SD County Scanner (@SDCountyScanner) April 27, 2021

West San Marcos Boulevard was closed between South Rancho Santa Fe and Discovery Street, with eastbound traffic diverted either north or south on South Rancho Santa Fe, and westbound traffic diverted south on Discovery Street.