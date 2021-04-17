A San Diego Police DUI checkpoint. Courtesy SDPD

The San Diego Police Department announced plans for a DUI and driver’s licence checkpoint on Saturday night at an undisclosed location somewhere in the city limits.

The checkpoint will be operating from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. on Sunday with officers briefly stopping drivers to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

Police regularly announce checkpoints in advance because “the deterrent effect of high-visibility enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-impaired crashes.”

While the checkpoint’s location was not disclosed, police said it would be chosen based on collision statistics and the number of prior DUI arrests.

Drivers caught impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines,

fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.