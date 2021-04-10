San Diego Police Department vehicle. Photo credit: @SanDiegoPD, via Twitter

A man suffered a gunshot wound Saturday in a car-to-car shooting in Lincoln Park.

The shooting, reported at 4:07 p.m., occurred at 1350 S. Euclid Ave., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The 31-year-old man was in a southbound vehicle with a 38-year-old woman when a black sedan pulled alongside. The front passenger fired multiple shots at them, Heims said.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment. The woman complained of pain to one knee.