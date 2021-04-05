A U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of the earthquakes.

Three earthquakes shook Southern California within about a half hour Monday morning, centered around the unincorporated Lennox area, with the first two considered foreshocks.

No damage was immediately reported.

The largest — a sharp, magnitude 4.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey — was at 4:44 a.m., about a mile east-northeast of Lennox.

“The M4.0 that just happened was under Lennox, CA, near Inglewood. Very deep at 20 km, so everyone is at least 20 km away. Would have been felt by most people awake in LA. Movement was thrust, probably not on any mapped fault,” earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted.

The USGS said reports indicated the quake was felt as far away San Diego.

The first quake, now downgraded from 3.3 to 3.0 at 4:15 a.m., was centered about a mile east-northeast of the Lennox area, and was felt from the South Bay to the Montebello area, and to the Burbank area, according to the USGS.

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was felt within a minute later and was centered .62 miles northwest of Lennox.

“All the events are at the same depth,” Jones said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and sheriff’s department both said no damage was reported.

City News Service contributed to this article.