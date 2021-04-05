A National City Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Police Monday are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident in which two National City officers were fired upon but unharmed.

The incident was reported shortly 2:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Police located a stolen white Honda Civic at the Jack in the Box parking lot. Officers locked down the restaurant, removed all motorists and initiated a high-risk vehicle stop, said Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.

During the stop, the driver and passenger were cooperating with officers, but a male passenger in the back exited the car and fled on foot, Hernandez said.

Two officers chased the man, who ran onto the on ramp of East 7th Street for northbound Interstate 5.

The suspect turned toward the officers and fired multiple gun shots at them, Hernandez said.

Both officers returned fire and the suspect continued to run westbound across the freeway, Hernandez said, adding it was unclear if the suspect was struck or injured.

Additional law enforcement from neighboring jurisdictions assisted National City police with the search, Hernandez said.