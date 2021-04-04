The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility. Photo via organization’s Facebook

An investigation into the reported abuse of a puppy in the Rancho Del Rey neighborhood, which was caught on video, has been turned over to Animal Control officials, police said Sunday.

The incident happened at noon Friday when witnesses saw an unleashed puppy running along the 700 block of East J Street being chased by two people, according to 10News San Diego.

The owner was then seen punching the dog several times and slamming the dog’s head on the sidewalk, the TV station reported. Video of the incident was posted on social media.

The Chula Vista Police Department was contacted and officers interviewed witnesses and a man suspected of abusing the puppy, said Jason Deiner of the CVPD.

“The suspect and caller has been interviewed regarding his involvement and the case has been transferred to the Chula Vista Animal Control since they do animal-related cases in our city,” Deiner said.

Animal Control officials were not immediately available for comment.