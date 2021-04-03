A DUI checkpoint in San Diego. Courtesy San Diego Police

The San Diego Police Department said it plans a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Saturday night.

Officers will be stopping drivers between 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. on Easter Sunday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment.

Police regularly announce the checkpoints in advance, citing the “deterrent effect” of high-visibility enforcement using both checkpoints and saturation patrols on people who may drink or smoke to excess and then get behind the wheel.

The location of Saturday night’s checkpoint will chosen based on past collisions and DUI arrests, according to police, who said sober motorists would be delayed only momentarily.

Drivers caught impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines,

fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.