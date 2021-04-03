The pickup truck involved in the fatal accident in Chula Vista. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night by a suspected drunk driver in Chula Vista.

Chula Vista Police said a 38-year-old man was struck at 11 p.m. in the 300 block of L Street. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with a smashed windshield.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The name of the victim was not immediately released pending notification of family members.



