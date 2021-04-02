Photo by Pixabay

Authorities Friday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was fatally injured in a hit-and-run collision in El Cajon.

Bobby Jo Jacobs Jr. was riding in a car that was struck by a tow truck as both vehicles were headed south in the 200 block of Jamacha Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

Following the impact, the truck veered off the roadway and crashed into several palm trees in front of an apartment complex, according to police.

The driver of the big rig then jumped out and ran off, Lt. Jeremiah Larson said.

Paramedics took Jacobs, an El Cajon resident, to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead the next day.

As officers investigated the wreck, the tow truck driver returned to the scene of the accident and was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, then taken to a trauma center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. The suspect’s name has not been released.