An Oceanside woman accused in the death of her newborn baby last fall pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and child abuse charges.

Kelsey Shande Carpenter, 31, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a baby identified as Kiera C. in a criminal complaint.

Oceanside police said officers and paramedics responded just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 15 to a Canyonside Way home for a report of a newborn who was not breathing. The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Carpenter was charged based on “information received from the follow-up investigation and the autopsy results,” but no other details were released regarding the child’s cause of death or how Carpenter became a suspect.

Carpenter is being held without bail pending her next court appearance, an April 9 bail review hearing.

–City News Service