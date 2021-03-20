First responders tend to victims in a multi-vehicle crash that injured six. Photo credit: OnSceneTV

Six people were hurt, with one requiring transport to a trauma center, after a multi-vehicle crash in Vista Saturday evening.

The California Highway Patrol responded to reports of the crash in the eastbound lanes of state Route 78 west of Melrose Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

One vehicle rolled over and sustained major damage, according to OnScene.TV. First responders sent four victims, in varying conditions, to the hospital, while another needed to be transported via helicopter.

The female driver of one of the vehicles was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.