District Attorney Opposes Parol for Woman Convicted in 1984 Murder-for-Hire Plot

A parole hearing is scheduled this week for a woman convicted of hiring five U.S. Marines to kill her husband in Oceanside more than 35 years ago, and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday it would be opposing her release.

Laura Troiani, now 59, was convicted of the murder of her 37-year-old husband, Carlo, who was shot in the back on an Oceanside roadway in 1984.

The DA’s Office says Troiani recruited the Marines to commit the killing by promising them a portion of the life insurance money she would collect once her husband was dead.

Prosecutors said she lured her husband to the area where he was shot, then tried to cover up the murder by calling police and reporting him missing.

The murder followed two unsuccessful attempts on Carlo Troiani’s life, including an initial plan to stab him, and a second plan to blow up his car, prosecutors said.

Troiani was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, but her sentence was commuted in 2018 to 35 years to life by then-Gov. Jerry Brown.

The DA’s Office says she was denied parole in 2019 due to “lack of insight, her minimizing her role in the crime, and a lack of remorse.” She will get another chance this Friday to present her case to a parole board at the California Institute for Women.

“This cold-blooded execution of Carlo Troiani, masterminded by his wife, shook San Diego and the military community,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said. “Family and friends of the murder victim counted on justice in the form of a lifetime prison sentence for this calculated killing. But what they got was more suffering as the sentence was reduced. We’re committed to being a voice for victims at the upcoming hearing and continuing to hold Ms. Troiani responsible for her crimes.”

— City News Service

