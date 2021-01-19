2-Alarm Fire Tears Through Condominiums Under Construction in Carlsbad

Share This Article:

A two-alarm fire tore through an unoccupied and under-construction Carlsbad condominium complex on Tuesday morning.

The blaze was reported at about 3 a.m. at a two-unit condo building on Avenida de Palais, off Alicante Road east of El Camino Real, Carlsbad Fire Battalion Chief Nate Pearson said.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy flames on the roof, NBC7 reported.

The time of knockdown was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

— City News Service

