Motorist Crashes Into Telephone Pole, Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injuries

A 21-year-old motorist suffered non-life threatening injuries when she drove off the roadway Saturday morning in the El Cerrito community of San Diego and struck a telephone pole.

She was going northbound in the 4500 block of College Avenue at 2:45 a.m. and failed to negotiate a left hand bend in the road, which led her to leave the roadway and crash into the telephone pole, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

–City News Service

