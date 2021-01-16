Elderly Man Found Dead in Chula Vista Mobile Home

Share This Article:

An elderly man was found dead Saturday after neighbors spotted smoke coming from his mobile home, police said.

At 7:25 a.m., the Chula Vista Police Department responded to a call from neighbors at the Palms Mobile Estates, 275 Orange Ave., according to Lt. Scott Adkins of the CVPD.

Inside the mobile home, officers found the body of an elderly man, Adkins said. The man was not identified, and no foul play was suspected.

The Chula Vista Fire Department also responded and is investigating the incident, Adkins said.

No further information was immediately released.

–City News Service

