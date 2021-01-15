I-8 Crash in Jacumba Claims Life — Death Came as Helicopter Awaited

Share This Article:

One person was killed Friday in a fiery solo wreck in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County.

The traffic fatality occurred shortly after noon, when a westbound sedan veered out of control and crashed on Interstate 8, near Inkopah Park Road in Jacumba, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle came to rest in a center-divider area, where it caught fire and set some brush ablaze, said Cal Fire Capt. Frank Lococo.

Emergency crews took the victim to a nearby Border Patrol station where an air ambulance awaited, but the patient, whose identity was not immediately available, died before the helicopter could depart.

It took firefighters about five minutes to extinguish the small vegetation blaze ignited by the single-vehicle crash, Lococo said.

— City News Service

