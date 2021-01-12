Share This Article:

The parents of a diaper-clad toddler found wandering in a San Marcos apartment complex have been located, authorities said Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Deputies were sent about 6 p.m. Monday to the Barham Villas Apartments on East Barham Drive near state Route 78 after residents reported finding a toddler near the basketball court located within the complex, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Ricardo Lopez.

The child was initially believed to be a girl, but deputies later determined the child was a boy between 1 and 2 years old, Lopez said. The child was wearing only a diaper when he was found, but a resident provided clothes to keep him warm.

Deputies and residents went door-to-door looking for the child’s family and the complex’s management team sent out an email alerting residents. A sheriff’s helicopter also circled the area and made announcements about the found toddler.

Shortly before midnight, a family member contacted the sheriff’s department after seeing a social media post about the toddler, Lopez said. The family member directed deputies to an apartment unit near where the child was found, and they talked to the child’s babysitter, who told them she did not know any of the children in her care were missing, the lieutenant said.

The babysitter also said the helicopter announcements mentioned a found little girl and she was taking care of several boys.

Child Welfare Services was called in and was responsible for reuniting the child with his family, Lopez said.

“No criminal charges are being filed at this time,” he said.

Updated at 11:35 a.m. Jan. 12, 2021

—City News Service

Parents Located After Toddler Found Alone in San Marcos Apartment Complex was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: