Superior Court Seeking Applicants for 2021-22 San Diego County Grand Jury

San Diego County Superior Court
The San Diego County Superior Court in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Superior Court renewed its call Monday for county residents to apply to serve on the 2021/22 county grand jury.

The court system is seeking representation from across each of the county’s five supervisorial districts. A total of 56 people have applied so far, but there have only been five applicants from District 1 and nine applicants from District 3, according to a San Diego Superior Court statement.

The application deadline is Jan. 29.

The 19-member body will work four days a week, about six hours per day, from July 1 through June 30, 2022, at the San Diego Central Courthouse in downtown San Diego.

Applicants must:

— be a U.S. citizen.
— be at least 18 years old.
— have sufficient knowledge of the English language.
— have lived in San Diego County for at least one year prior to selection.
— pass a criminal background check.

Members receive a small stipend per day, plus mileage, with downtown parking provided.

Qualified candidates will be nominated for a random drawing tentatively scheduled for June 4.

Applications can be downloaded from the San Diego Superior Court’s website at sdcourt.ca.gov or the Grand Jury’s website at sdcounty.ca.gov/grandjury.

Applications can also be obtained by calling 619-450-7272 or at the courthouses in downtown San Diego, El Cajon, Vista, or Chula Vista.

— City News Service

