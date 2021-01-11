1 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Motorcycle Accidents in Santa Ysabel

Share This Article:

One motorcyclist was killed and another suffered serious injuries in separate crashes while riding on state Route 78 in Santa Ysabel, authorities said Monday.

Both crashes happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday on westbound Route 78 just west of Route 79, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

Two unidentified men were riding near each other on westbound SR-78 when one of the men allowed his 2020 Honda Dual Sport motorcycle to veer to the right off the roadway, where he struck a large rock and was ejected back onto the roadway, Garrow said.

Moments later, the man riding a 2021 KTM Dual Sport motorcycle crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2003 Ford Focus sedan head on, and was also ejected onto the roadway, the officer said.

One of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of major injuries, Garrow said.

It was not clear which motorcycle each of the men was riding.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 71-year-old San Diego man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries and two passengers in the Ford were uninjured in the crash, Garrow said.

It was not clear whether intoxication was a factor in either crash.

— City News Service

