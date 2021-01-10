Police Searching for Man Who Robbed Morena Gas Station at Gunpoint

Shell Gas Station Robbery
SDPD investigate an armed robbery at a gas station in Morena. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A Shell gas station was robbed Sunday in the Morena neighborhood, police said.

A man armed with a handgun entered the gas station in the 1300 block of Morena Boulevard at 4:10 a.m., said Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The gunman demanded money from the register, Foster said, and the clerk complied.

The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money, he said. No description of the suspect was provided.

A police robbery unit responded and will be handling the investigation.

— City News Service

