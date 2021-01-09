One Motorist Killed As Truck Collides With Sedan on I-8 Off-Ramp in El Cajon

Share This Article:

At least one person died Saturday when a truck and a small sedan collided on an off-ramp in El Cajon.

The California Highway Patrol received reports of the crash at 4:33 p.m. It happened on the Greenfield Drive off-ramp from Interstate 8 near Granite Hills.

A witness told the CHP a cable television truck collided with the sedan.

The authorities shut down the off-ramp for the investigation.

– City News Service

