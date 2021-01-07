Share This Article:

A wildfire blackened about 20 hilly open acres near Mount San Miguel Park Thursday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 10 a.m. off Mount Miguel and Proctor Valley roads, east of state Route 125 in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista, according to Cal Fire.

Ground and airborne crews had the spread of the flames halted within about two hours, the state agency advised. No structural damage or injuries were reported.

–City News Service

Blaze Chars Open Hillsides in Eastern Chula Vista was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: