Mobile Home Fire in Chula Vista Sends 3 to Hospital For Smoke Inhalation

Chula Vista fire truck
A Chula Vista fire truck. Courtesy of the city

Three people were hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation after a mobile home caught fire in Chula Vista, authorities said Tuesday.

The blaze was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on Otay Lakes Road just west of State Route 125, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find a mobile home engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from the structure, fire officials said. Crews knocked down the flames in just under 20 minutes.

No details about the victims were immediately available.

–City News Service

January 5th, 2021

