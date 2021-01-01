Share This Article:

Crews were battling a high-rise fire in University Town Center Friday, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Firefighters responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a blaze at Palisade at Westfield UTC high-rise apartments at 8800 Lombard Place, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The high-rise luxury apartment complex has studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences and penthouses with panoramic views of the ocean and downtown San Diego.

A total of 44 personnel including four fire trucks, five fire engines, two battalion chiefs, one medic and one rescue unit were dispatched to the scene, according to SDFD.

No other information was immediately available.

–City News Service

Crews Battle Fire in 23-Story Luxury Apartment at University Town Center was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: