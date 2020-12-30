Border Patrol, Mexican Agents Help Free Migrant Stuck on Border Wall Over Surf

Share This Article:

U.S. Border Patrol agents teamed with Mexican authorities to rescue a migrant who became stuck on the border wall Tuesday night while trying to enter the United States, officials said Wednesday.

The incident about 8:15 p.m., when agents patrolling the area near Imperial Beach observed a man hanging from the international boundary wall where it juts into the Pacific Ocean.

The man, a 25-year-old Mexican national, had tried to scale down into the U.S. illegally and was hanging above the water line.

Although he was on the American side of the border, Mexican authorities were able to free the man from the wall. USBP agents then escorted the man to safety, U.S. officials said.

Emergency medical services were on standby and transported the man to a nearby hospital for hypothermia and knee pain.

“Let this serve as a reminder,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “A smuggler’s sole motive is profit. When the going gets tough, they will leave you behind to fend for yourself.”

