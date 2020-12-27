Missing Lakeside Woman, 72, Found Safe Following Sheriff’s Alert

Share This Article:

A 72-year-old woman suffering from dementia who went missing Sunday from her home in Lakeside was found safe.

Lorraine Craw walked away from her home near Sohail Street on Sunday without a purse or identification, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said.

Craw was found safe Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s department tweeted an alert when she was missing, then about two hours later said she had been located. The officials did not provide details about the circumstances.

Watch Commander: Help ⁦@SDSheriff⁩ find a missing female from Lakeside. Lorraine Craw, 72yrs, walked away from her home near Sohail Street. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black or blue pants and tennis shoes. If you see her please call the SDSO @ (858) 565-5200 pic.twitter.com/7eQKGyiub5 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 28, 2020

