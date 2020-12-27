Missing Lakeside Woman, 72, Found Safe Following Sheriff’s Alert

A 72-year-old woman suffering from dementia who went missing Sunday from her home in Lakeside was found safe.

Lorraine Craw walked away from her home near Sohail Street on Sunday without a purse or identification, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said.

Craw was found safe Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s department tweeted an alert when she was missing, then about two hours later said she had been located. The officials did not provide details about the circumstances.

– City News Service

