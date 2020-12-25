San Diego Sheriff’s Senior Program Delivers Holiday Gift Baskets

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
San Diego Sheriff's cruiser
A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department delivered some Christmas cheer to seniors this year, bringing gift baskets to 135 seniors enrolled in the You Are Not Alone program.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The holidays can be a challenging time for seniors living alone, which is why the YANA program, which ensures daily telephone calls and a weekly visit from a senior volunteer patrol team year-round, is important. With YANA, if no one picks up the phone, a deputy follows up with a welfare check.

Some 13 sheriff’s department stations and substations participated in surprise visits this holiday season, including North Coastal, Rancho San Diego, Vista, Poway, Ramona, Santee and Lemon Grove. The deliveries were done while safely observing social distance requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The donated gift baskets were filled with blankets, shirts, toiletries, hand sanitizers, pet food and $25 grocery gift cards. Some stations personalized their giveaways with jackets, socks, gloves, homemade cookies, pet toys, pain relief patches and additional $35 grocery gift cards.

Sheriff’s deputies also serenaded seniors wearing face masks from a safe distance.

The Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association received a $10,000 grant from the San Diego Senior Community Foundation for YANA program gift baskets.

–City News Service

San Diego Sheriff’s Senior Program Delivers Holiday Gift Baskets was last modified: December 25th, 2020 by Debbie L. Sklar

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss