San Diego Police Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Encanto

Homicide detectives Thursday were investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead in the Encanto neighborhood.
The shooting was reported shortly after 5:50 p.m. Wednesday near 63rd Street and Imperial Avenue, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.
No details about the victim were immediately available and no suspect description was disclosed.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.
— City News Service
