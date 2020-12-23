Campo Home Fire Displaces 2 Adults and 4 Pets, Spreads to Vegetation

Share This Article:

Two adults and four pets were displaced Wednesday when fire damaged a home and spread to surrounding vegetation amid extremely dry and windy conditions.

Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said the non-injury fire broke out for unknown reasons about 4:50 p.m. at 2048 Buckman Springs Road.

“Because of the high winds and embers coming off the structure fire, vegetation surrounding the home was threatened,” Shoots said.

Cal Fire and Cleveland National Forest personnel kept the flames contained to a 50-by-50-foot patch of vegetation surrounding the home and remained on the scene to guard against flare-ups.

— City News Service

