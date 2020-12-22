Share This Article:

A man barricaded himself inside a San Marcos apartment Tuesday morning after stabbing another man and a San Diego Sheriff‘s SWAT team was attempting to get him to surrender.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Shortly before 3 a.m., deputies received reports of a stabbing at the Windsor Manor Apartments in the 200 block of Knoll Road, Fox5 reported. Deputies responded and found a man with stab wounds to his chest, according to the news station.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately available, CBS8 reported.

The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside one of the apartment units and remained there as of 7:45 a.m.

Authorities shut down the 200 block of Knoll Road and asked motorists to avoid the area.

— City News Service

SWAT Team Called After Stabbing Suspect Barricades in San Marco Apartment was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: