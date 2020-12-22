Suspect Arrested in La Mesa Shooting

Share This Article:

Police Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspect in a non-injury shooting in La Mesa that left an occupied ground-floor apartment riddled with bullets.

Two adults and two children were inside the apartment but escaped injury in the shooting that occurred at 10:42 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Harbinson Avenue, according to La Mesa police.

La Mesa police detectives, with the assistance of officers from the San Diego Police Department, arrested Jaymes Brazelton, 29, of San Diego, about 11 p.m. and booked him into the county’s Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an inhabited dwelling, Sgt. Dan Herrin said.

As for the motive, investigators “believe the shooting was domestic- related involving family members, but we just don’t know,” said La Mesa police Capt. Matt Nicholass.

Police responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired and arrived within minutes to discover bullet holes in the ground-level apartment but the occupants uninjured. Witnesses reported seeing a white Mercedes-Benz leaving the scene, and officers searched the area with the assistance of San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and San Diego Police Department helicopters.

–City News Service

