Stabbing Suspect Arrested After SWAT Standoff in San Marcos

A suspect who barricaded himself inside a San Marcos apartment after allegedly stabbing a man was taken into custody Tuesday after a six-hour standoff, authorities said.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Windsor Manor Apartments on Knoll Road between Los Vallecitos Boulevard and Autumn Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies arrived and found a man suffering from stab wounds, Lt. Ricardo Lopez said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.
The suspect barricaded himself inside one of the apartment units and a SWAT team went to the scene, Lopez said.
Authorities shut down the 200 block of Knoll Road and asked motorists to avoid the area.
Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody without incident, Lopez said.
No details about the victim or the suspect were immediately available.
Updated at 10: 20 p.m. Dec. 22, 2020
— City News Service
