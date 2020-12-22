A small fire that started in a homeless encampment Tuesday spread into nearby vegetation near Mission Brewery Plaza.
The fire was reported about 12:23 p.m.
As crews put out the flames, an off-ramp and some southbound Interstate-5 lanes near Mission Brewery Plaza were temporarily closed to traffic, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Spokeswoman Monica Munoz. The roadways have since reopened.
There were no structures threatened by the brush fire, Munoz said.
— City News Service
Fire at Homeless Camp Spreads to Vegetation Near Mission Brewery Plaza
