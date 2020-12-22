Fire at Homeless Camp Spreads to Vegetation Near Mission Brewery Plaza

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Mission Brewery is at 1441 L St. in the historic Wonder Bread building, built in 1894.
Mission Brewery is at 1441 L St. in downtown San Diego’s historic Wonder Bread building, built in 1894. Image via Wikimedia Commons

A small fire that started in a homeless encampment Tuesday spread into nearby vegetation near Mission Brewery Plaza.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The fire was reported about 12:23 p.m.

As crews put out the flames, an off-ramp and some southbound Interstate-5 lanes near Mission Brewery Plaza were temporarily closed to traffic, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Spokeswoman Monica Munoz. The roadways have since reopened.

There were no structures threatened by the brush fire, Munoz said.

— City News Service

Fire at Homeless Camp Spreads to Vegetation Near Mission Brewery Plaza was last modified: December 22nd, 2020 by Ken Stone

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss