Motorcyclist Killed in Collision on Interstate 15 in Escondido

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities reported Monday.

The crash was reported at 9:55 p.m. Sunday on the southbound freeway near Via Rancho Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the rider was down in the right lane near the Centre City Parkway on-ramp.

That on-ramp, the Via Rancho Parkway ramp and lanes Nos. 3 and 4 of the southbound Escondido Freeway were shut down for the investigation and clean-up, according to the CHP.

— City News Service

