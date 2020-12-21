A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities reported Monday.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The crash was reported at 9:55 p.m. Sunday on the southbound freeway near Via Rancho Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A witness told the CHP the rider was down in the right lane near the Centre City Parkway on-ramp.
That on-ramp, the Via Rancho Parkway ramp and lanes Nos. 3 and 4 of the southbound Escondido Freeway were shut down for the investigation and clean-up, according to the CHP.
— City News Service
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision on Interstate 15 in Escondido was last modified: December 21st, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: