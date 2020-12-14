U.S. Marshals Make Arrest in Las Vegas in El Cajon Marijuana Dispensary Shooting Case

Share This Article:

An 18-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip on suspicion of shooting a 16-year-old boy outside of an unlicensed marijuana dispensary near El Cajon, authorities said Monday.

Members of the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Richard Anthony Bell of El Cajon, around 11 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas in connection with the Dec. 4 shooting in the unincorporated Bostonia area, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Sgt. Jacob Klepach said.

Bell was being held on $2 million bail and awaiting extradition to San Diego County, Klepach said.

The shooting, which was believed to be gang-related, happened outside an unlicensed marijuana dispensary on North Second Street between Greenfield and Pepper drives, the sergeant said. The victim, a 16-year-old boy, remained hospitalized Sunday for treatment of several gunshot wounds, but was expected to survive.

Authorities have not disclosed what led investigators to identity Bell as the suspected shooter.

— City News Service

