Share This Article:

A blaze in eastern San Diego County tore through a barn and two other buildings Monday morning, then spread to vegetation before firefighters extinguished the flames.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The fire was reported shortly before 6:10 a.m. at a barn on a property along Barrett Lake Road north of state Route 94, in a rural area east of Dulzura, Cal Fire spokesman Thomas Shoots said.

Firefighters arrived and found the barn engulfed in flames along with two tool sheds, Shoots said. The flames also spread to a 50- by-50-foot area of vegetation.

The vegetation fire’s forward rate of spread was stopped around 6:45 a.m., he said. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the morning to perform overhaul on the burned structures.

No injuries were reported.

–City News Service

Fire Destroys Barn, 2 Other Buildings in Eastern San Diego County was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: