At Least 1 Killed in Crash Between SUV and Motorcycle in Bostonia Area

At least one person was killed Monday in a crash in the unincorporated Bostonia area north of El Cajon.

The crash, involving a Kia Sorrento SUV and a motorcycle, was reported shortly after 7:05 a.m. on Pepper Drive near Garywood Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

–City News Service

