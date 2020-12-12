Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting of 2 Men in Chollas View

Share This Article:

Two men were shot Saturday in Chollas View, during a drive-by shooting on Carolina Lane.

The shooting was reported at 4:46 p.m., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victims were in a group standing around a vehicle when a silver car approached and several shots were fired from it, Heims said.

The two victims, ages 32 and 54, were wounded, one in the left leg, the other in the left hip.

Both were taken by paramedics to hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

– City News Service

