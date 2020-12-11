Person Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on I-5 north of Oceanside

Share This Article:

At least one person was airlifted to a hospital this morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 north of Oceanside.

The crash, involving at least two vehicles, was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. on northbound I-5 just north of the Aliso Creek Rest Area, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Following the crash, a medical helicopter was called to the scene and authorities shut down all northbound lanes around 9:10 a.m. to allow the helicopter to land on the highway.

The helicopter arrived within five minutes and authorities had the three left lanes reopened by 9:27 a.m., Bettencourt said. The far right lane remained closed as of 9:45 a.m.

At least one person was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, the officer said. No further information was immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

–City News Service

