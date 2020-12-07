Woman Killed, Adult Son Badly Wounded in Apparent Murder-Suicide Attempt

Share This Article:

A woman was killed and her adult son gravely wounded early Monday in an apparent murder-suicide attempt in a residential neighborhood near Tecolote Canyon.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire about 3:15 a.m. found the 28-year-old man and his 46-year-old mother inside a home in the 2200 block of Crandall Drive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took them to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. Her son was placed on life support and is not expected to survive. Their names were withheld pending family notification.

The shooting is under investigation as an apparent “murder-pending suicide” carried out by the woman’s son, Lt. Andra Brown said.

“Detectives are attempting to locate evidence and any additional witnesses, but we do not believe there is a threat to the public, and there are no outstanding suspects,” the lieutenant said.

Updated at 12:35 p.m. Dec. 7, 2020

— City News Service

