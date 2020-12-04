Fire Levels Fallbrook Home; Residents Safe, But Dog and Cat Feared Dead

Posted by on in | 101 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
North County Fire Protection District ambulance
A North County Fire Protection District ambulance. Courtesy of the district

A predawn blaze leveled a home and sparked a small brush fire Friday in a rural neighborhood in the far northern reaches of San Diego County.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The residents of the house in the 40300 block of Sandia Creek Drive in the De Luz area of Fallbrook were able to safely escape when the blaze erupted shortly after 4:30 a.m., according to the North County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arrived to find the residence fully engulfed in flames and nearby brush and trees ablaze, said NCFPD PIO Capt. John Choi.

It took about 90 minutes to subdue the structure fire, and the crews — including personnel from Cal Fire and nearby Camp Pendleton — had the roughly quarter-acre vegetation blaze extinguished about 20 minutes later, Choi said.

No firefighters or residents suffered any injuries, but a dog and cat owned by the displaced family remained unaccounted for and feared dead at midafternoon.

The home was a complete loss, Choi said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Deputies and neighbors helped evacuate about 50 horses from the property, said sheriff’s Lt. Pat McEvoy.

Updated at 2:52 p.m. Dec. 4, 2020

— City News Service

Fire Levels Fallbrook Home; Residents Safe, But Dog and Cat Feared Dead was last modified: December 4th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss