50 Horses Evacuated After Fire Engulfs Fallbrook Ranch Home

A fire that broke out at a Fallbrook home this morning spread to surrounding vegetation, but firefighters halted the blaze at a quarter-acre.

The blaze was reported just before 4:45 a.m. at an estimated 3,000- square-foot house in the 40300 block of Sandia Creek Drive, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

North County Fire Protection District crews responded and found the structure fully engulfed, Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said. Cal Fire crews were called in once the flames spread to the vegetation surrounding the home.

By 5:40 a.m., firefighters had halted the spread of the fire at a quarter-acre, Shoots said. Crews were expected to remain on scene for at least two hours to mop up any hot spots.

Deputies and neighbors were helping to evacuate about 50 horses from the property, McEvoy said. No injuries were immediately reported.

Both directions of Sandia Creek Drive were shut down near Lynda Lane.

