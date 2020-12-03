Afternoon Fight at Rancho Penasquitos Home Leaves Man Dead

Share This Article:

Homicide detectives Thursday were investigating a fight at a Rancho Penasquitos home that left a man dead.

Shortly before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers received reports of a fight at a home in the 12500 block of Darkwood Road, west of Black Mountain Road and south of state Route 56, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive and the man’s son told officers he had gotten into a fight with another man, Martinez said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but his name and age were not immediately available.

A man was detained nearby for questioning, but it was not immediately clear if that man was ultimately arrested, the officer said.

— City News Service

