Evacuations Under Way as ‘Willow Fire’ Threatens Rancho San Diego

A blaze dubbed the #WillowFire erupted near unincorporated Rancho San Diego south of El Cajon Wednesday evening and blackened at least 15 acres, threatening structures.

The fire was reported about 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Willow Glen Drive and precautionary evacuations were underway for residents in the 2500 block of Wind River Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

About 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Cal Fire said the blaze was still actively burning, but was generally holding at 15 acres.

“Please evacuate if you feel threatened,” said a Cal Fire tweet, advising residents to visit to SDCountyEmergency.com for latest evacuation information.

Just before 1 a.m., a temporary evacuation point was moved to the McGrath Family YMCA at 12006 Campo Road — next to the Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego Cinemas.

The Temporary Evacuation Point has been moved to the McGrath Family YMCA at 12006 Campo Road. This is next to the Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego Cinemas. @SoCal_RedCross will be on hand to provide assistance at the location. pic.twitter.com/P28htGmp9m — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 3, 2020

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with San Miguel Fire of a vegetation fire near Willow Glen Drive and Hillsdale Road in Rancho San Diego. 10-15 acres, structures threatened. #WillowFire pic.twitter.com/ZgQk3etuvC — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 3, 2020

No injuries were immediately reported and details about what sparked the blaze were not immediately available.

Evacuation warning for those who live along Hilton Head Road east of Jamacha Road. Start packing your essentials and get ready to leave.

When told to evacuate, leave immediately. Any delays could take away firefighters from their job of dealing with the #WillowFire. pic.twitter.com/yd1jN5tlpa — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 3, 2020

CalFire, San Miguel Fire and CHP patrols are on site as well. Officials had warned that Santa Ana conditions were becoming more intense, causing a higher likelihood of fire danger in the coming days.

Updated at 1 a.m. Dec. 3, 2020

– Staff and wire reports

Current road closures for #WillowFire. Please note this is a developing situation and the information provided here might change.

Brabham St/Wind River Rd,

Brabham St/Jamacha

Wind River Rd/Sonnett St

Sea Pines Rd/Congressional Dr

Sawgrass St/Medinah Dr pic.twitter.com/tOpLF6PTbQ — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 3, 2020

