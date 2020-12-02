Evacuations Under Way as ‘Willow Fire’ Threatens Rancho San Diego

Rancho San Diego fire led to evacuations of the 2500 block of Wind River Road. Image via OnScene.TV
A blaze dubbed the #WillowFire erupted near unincorporated Rancho San Diego south of El Cajon Wednesday evening and blackened at least 15 acres, threatening structures.

The fire was reported about 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Willow Glen Drive and precautionary evacuations were underway for residents in the 2500 block of Wind River Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

About 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Cal Fire said the blaze was still actively burning, but was generally holding at 15 acres.

“Please evacuate if you feel threatened,” said a Cal Fire tweet, advising residents to visit to SDCountyEmergency.com for latest evacuation information.

Just before 1 a.m., a temporary evacuation point was moved to the McGrath Family YMCA at 12006 Campo Road — next to the Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego Cinemas.

No injuries were immediately reported and details about what sparked the blaze were not immediately available.

CalFire, San Miguel Fire and CHP patrols are on site as well. Officials had warned that Santa Ana conditions were becoming more intense, causing a higher likelihood of fire danger in the coming days.

Updated at 1 a.m. Dec. 3, 2020

– Staff and wire reports

